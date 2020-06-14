/
furnished apartments
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Results within 5 miles of Morristown
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful updated second floor unit mostly furnished is ready for immediate occupancy! This move in condition spacious 2 bedroom unit shows extremely well. Newer kitchen has granite floor and counter tops,tile backsplash,ss appliances, ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Morristown
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
Summit
1 Unit Available
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 BOWERS LN
19 Bowers Ln, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
Lovely in town fully furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and amenities in downtown Chatham. Three month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
27 BOWERS LN
27 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Lovely apartment updated with new carpet and kitchen floor and freshly painted through out, new windows and new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator. Walk to restaurants, shops and NJ transit to NYC. Short term (3 month), furnished lease available.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
Summit
1 Unit Available
34 FAIRVIEW AVE, Apt.2
34 Fairview Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,249
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and decorated 4 BR, 2 full bath apartment on second and third floors. NO PETS. No Smoking. Very desirable and quiet residential neighborhood. Train station is one mile, door-to-door.
Summit
1 Unit Available
30 KENT PLACE BLVD, Apt. 2
30 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Upscale, large, FULLY FURNISHED 4BR/2B apartment available short term or long term. Sleeps six. Walk to downtown/train.Totally renovated and beautiful. Full size washer/dryer. Parking included. A quality residence. No smoking permitted.
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 EUCLID AVE UNIT 2
23 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Bright and sunny 1BR furnished rental equipped with everything you need. Available with flexible lease terms, short-term available. Two blocks to downtown Summit and the Midtown Direct train. Available 6/30/2020.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
17 BOWERS LN
17 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
450 sqft
Lovely downtown first floor, furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and downtown shops and restaurants. Minimum 3 month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee $110.00.
