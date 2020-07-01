9614 Monmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve & Cookies, Tomatoes, Sofia's and more! The first floor features tiled floors throughout, den area great for the kids to hang, two bedrooms, one with a queen sized bed and other with twin bunk beds, and an adjoining full bath! Spiral staircase leads to the second floor where you find an open living & dining area and kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and lovely new backsplash!! Large bedroom with a queen sized bed and full bath complete the second floor. Other features include a full sized washer and dryer, new Nest Thermostat, high speed wireless internet, 2 brand new Roku smart TVs, and pull out couch. Pet friendly!! Covered front patio, a wonderful front deck, and spacious fenced front yard, great for the kids to play or for your furry friend to roam!! Around back is a shed for beach chairs and outdoor shower! It gets better..off-street parking for over 4 cars!! Just a few short blocks to the beach, no need to ever move your car!! This is the perfect place to hang your hat this summer...CALL TODAY!! July $3,200/week August $3,500/week