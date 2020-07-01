All apartments in Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

9614 Monmouth Ave

9614 Monmouth Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve & Cookies, Tomatoes, Sofia's and more! The first floor features tiled floors throughout, den area great for the kids to hang, two bedrooms, one with a queen sized bed and other with twin bunk beds, and an adjoining full bath! Spiral staircase leads to the second floor where you find an open living & dining area and kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and lovely new backsplash!! Large bedroom with a queen sized bed and full bath complete the second floor. Other features include a full sized washer and dryer, new Nest Thermostat, high speed wireless internet, 2 brand new Roku smart TVs, and pull out couch. Pet friendly!! Covered front patio, a wonderful front deck, and spacious fenced front yard, great for the kids to play or for your furry friend to roam!! Around back is a shed for beach chairs and outdoor shower! It gets better..off-street parking for over 4 cars!! Just a few short blocks to the beach, no need to ever move your car!! This is the perfect place to hang your hat this summer...CALL TODAY!! July $3,200/week August $3,500/week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 Monmouth Ave have any available units?
9614 Monmouth Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9614 Monmouth Ave have?
Some of 9614 Monmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 Monmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9614 Monmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 Monmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9614 Monmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9614 Monmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9614 Monmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 9614 Monmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9614 Monmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 Monmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 9614 Monmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9614 Monmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 9614 Monmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 Monmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 Monmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9614 Monmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9614 Monmouth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
