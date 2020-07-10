/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
2918 Longport Dr
2918 Longport Drive, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL! THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS BY BOTH THE BEACH & THE BAY! Completely renovated beauty with four bedrooms, three full baths and two large porches to enjoy the bay breezes from! Spacious open layout living room leads into a dining area with
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
131 N Yarmouth Ave
131 North Yarmouth Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home close to the beach and the bay! Spacious open layout with newer kitchen & baths and beautiful hardwood floors. Relax on the cozy front porch with Retractable awning.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
2710 Sunset Ave
2710 Sunset Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
Welcome to this desirable two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, plus additional sleeping for 4 in the more than spacious great room. Conveniently just 2 blocks to the beach and short walk to Ozzie's and Catch.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
3112 Winchester Ave
3112 Winchester Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Cape Cod in pristine condition, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, eat in kitchen, central air, spacious front patio. Second floor living area gives way to a huge deck ideal for sunning, grilling, and entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
3216 Pacific Ave
3216 Pacific Avenue, Longport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
1512 sqft
SEPTEMBER 10 THRU OCTOBER 10!! Renovated five bedroom, two full bath beauty just one block from the BEACH! Featuring NEW flooring, appliances, furniture, washer/dryer, patio furniture, and MORE!! Large fenced in yard perfect for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
3021 Devon Ave Ave
3021 Devon Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Awesome Beach Cottage 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Great space indoors and out with cozy front porch and rear yard.
Results within 1 mile of Longport
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
34 Seaview Dr
34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9211 Monmouth Ave
9211 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Many improvements made by Landlord. Building recently painted and well maintained. Convenient location in the heart of Margate. Heat and Hot Water are Included in rent. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
11 S Adams Ave Ave
11 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2020 Season June $6,000 July $8,500 August not available September $5,000
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 Hospitality Dr
110 Hospitality Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$75,000
4000 sqft
Welcome to Seaview Harbor a WATERFRONT community/marina. Available for yearly($6,500) or full summer 2020 rental ($75K)(July 25K- Aug 25K) Gorgeous Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Bay Views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9706 Atlantic Ave
9706 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
ONE HOUSE AWAY FROM BEACH! Plus a huge amount of "JUST DONE" renovations.This fabulous townhouse boasts of a huge roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean and and bay. first floor has a large bedroom with full bath, great for an au pare.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9200 Monmouth Ave
9200 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
JUST LISTED!! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo in the fabulous Marina District of Margate. This spacious and extremely well maintained unit is walking distance to all the area has to offer, shopping, dining and an easy walk to the beach or bay.
Results within 5 miles of Longport
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ