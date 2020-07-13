Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 Unit Available
Longport
2710 Sunset Ave
2710 Sunset Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
Welcome to this desirable two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, plus additional sleeping for 4 in the more than spacious great room. Conveniently just 2 blocks to the beach and short walk to Ozzie's and Catch.

1 Unit Available
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Longport
3112 Winchester Ave
3112 Winchester Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Cape Cod in pristine condition, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, eat in kitchen, central air, spacious front patio. Second floor living area gives way to a huge deck ideal for sunning, grilling, and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Longport

1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and

1 Unit Available
34 Seaview Dr
34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
9706 Atlantic Ave
9706 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
ONE HOUSE AWAY FROM BEACH! Plus a huge amount of "JUST DONE" renovations.This fabulous townhouse boasts of a huge roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean and and bay. first floor has a large bedroom with full bath, great for an au pare.
Results within 5 miles of Longport
Verified

4 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

16 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.

1 Unit Available
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).

1 Unit Available
Margate City
408 N Clarendon
408 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 week rental from 8/15/20 to 9/5/20 Summer rental for the whole family to enjoy. This Large home is located on a quiet street with lots of privacy and large yard for the kids to play.

1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 Unit Available
500 Bay Ave
500 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
This lovely 4th Floor Condominium features a new updated kitchen with tile back splash and granite countertops. The 2 spacious bedrooms include multiple large windows for you to enjoy the abundance of natural light.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Longport, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

