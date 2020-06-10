48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD

Amenities

Beautifully updated and restored vintage colonial with rocking chair front porch in historic Long Valley near the Columbia Trail. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, windows and roof. Refinished pumpkin pine floors throughout, pocket doors, stained glass accents and nine foot ceilings. Lots of windows and southern exposure fill the home with natural light. Custom moldings and trim. Two decorative fireplaces. Walking distance to coffee shop and restaurants, hiking and bike on the Columbia Trail. Barn not included in lease, owner may access front time to time. Level yard. NTN report required. Home is vacant move in ready. Cat or small dog welcome.