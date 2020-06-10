All apartments in Long Valley
48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD

48 Schooleys Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

48 Schooleys Mountain Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautifully updated and restored vintage colonial with rocking chair front porch in historic Long Valley near the Columbia Trail. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, windows and roof. Refinished pumpkin pine floors throughout, pocket doors, stained glass accents and nine foot ceilings. Lots of windows and southern exposure fill the home with natural light. Custom moldings and trim. Two decorative fireplaces. Walking distance to coffee shop and restaurants, hiking and bike on the Columbia Trail. Barn not included in lease, owner may access front time to time. Level yard. NTN report required. Home is vacant move in ready. Cat or small dog welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have any available units?
48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Valley, NJ.
What amenities does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have?
Some of 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD currently offering any rent specials?
48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD is pet friendly.
Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD offer parking?
No, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD does not offer parking.
Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have a pool?
No, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD does not have a pool.
Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have accessible units?
No, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 SCHOOLEYS MT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
