Apartment List
/
NJ
/
leisure village east
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

75 Apartments for rent in Leisure Village East, NJ with garage

Leisure Village East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather,... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
17 Morningside Court
17 Morningside Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
Prime Location! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Danberry model with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Walking distance to clubhouse, golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.
Results within 1 mile of Leisure Village East

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure Village East
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
107 Solar Drive
107 Solar Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Completely updated 3bdrm, 1 ba ranch in Midstreams with huge detached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard.New kitchen, new SS appliances, all new ductwork, newer windows, AC and furnace.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
42 Lagoon Drive E
42 Lagoon Drive East, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous, completely updated waterfront Silverton ranch available for annual rental. Enjoy waterfront living year round!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and family room on a large lagoon lot. Two driveways with plenty of space for water toys!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
459 E End Avenue
459 East End Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Cedarwood Park. Renovated 1000 sq. ft. home with full finished basement and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms. 1.5 baths. Freshly painted. Granite counters, white cabinets, laminate flooring and recessed LED lighting in eat in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15 Amy Court
15 Amy Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
Not your typical condo! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with 1 car garage Townhouse in Sutton Village.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:18pm
1 Unit Available
1866 Ensign Court
1866 Ensign Court, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bayfront yearly rental. No pets no smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Leisure Village East
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leisure Village East, NJ

Leisure Village East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Leisure Village East Apartments with BalconyLeisure Village East Apartments with GarageLeisure Village East Apartments with Gym
Leisure Village East Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeisure Village East Apartments with ParkingLeisure Village East Apartments with Pool
Leisure Village East Apartments with Washer-DryerLeisure Village East Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeisure Village East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJBordentown, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJ
Sayreville, NJSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoebling, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLeisuretowne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School