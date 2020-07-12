Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Iselin, NJ with parking

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Iselin
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Avenel
Kings Gardens Apartments
24 Walter Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Kings Gardens is conveniently situated near Routes 1-9, The Garden State Parkway & Route 287, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and JFK Hospital.

1 of 13

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
Results within 5 miles of Iselin
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carteret
74 Pershing Ave
74 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925174)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
316 Watson Ave B4
316 Watson Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Perth Amboy right off Smith street - Property Id: 313434 1 bedroom. New floors. New counter top and sink. New stove. off street parking. Please fill out the application and I do require a background check it cost $45 dollars.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
227 PROSPECT ST
227 Prospect Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Large apt. in Victorian with over 1500 sq.ft of living in heart of Westfield. Two floors in upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms, MBR, EI kitchen, dining area, and common area with decorative frplc.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit
1150 West Saint Georges Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo with basement - Property Id: 306451 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
800 RARITAN RD
800 Raritan Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Home! EIK, liv rm, din rm. All one level. Immaculate! Completely renovated 2010. CAC, windows, new kitchen & appliances. Huge property with multi-level deck. Extra room could be 4th BR/fam rm.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
202 CENTENNIAL AVE
202 Centennial Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This 2nd floor apartment has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. off street parking and is impeccable maintained. Use of basement. Available mid July for your occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Garwood
613 willow ave
613 Willow Avenue, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Dont miss your chance to live in the Desirable town of Garwood This first floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout Two nicely sized bedrooms a Renovated bathroom, recently paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Carteret
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 7/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
406 E LINCOLN PARK
406 Lincoln Park E, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
560 sqft
Renovated 2nd floor condo unit with private entrance in park-like setting only 2 blocks to NYC train and downtown amenities. On-street & off-street parking. Walk-up attic for private storage. Bright and spacious condo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Iselin, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Iselin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

