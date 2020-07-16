Apartment List
/
NJ
/
hopatcong
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hopatcong renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
34 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 CHEROKEE CT
14 Cherokee Court, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2450 sqft
If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Little Paint Way
12 Little Paint Way, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 1 Bd Apartment - Property Id: 86027 Brand new kitchen and freshly pained throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
48 MILL ST
48 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
88 MAIN ST
88 Main St, Newton, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House!!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Seperate Dining Area, Full Baement, Enclosed Porch & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Call Today! Great Rental!!! Rent Garage For An Extra $185 Per Month

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 GREEN ST
15 Green Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 Bedroom Colonial!!! Updated Kitchen, Granite Counter-Tops, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Newer Roof, Patio, Full Basement, Detached Garage & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Open Floor Plan...

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
29 PATERSON AVE
29 Paterson Avenue, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
City Guide for Hopatcong, NJ

Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.

Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hopatcong, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hopatcong renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hopatcong 1 BedroomsHopatcong 2 BedroomsHopatcong 3 Bedrooms
Hopatcong Apartments with BalconiesHopatcong Apartments with GaragesHopatcong Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hopatcong Apartments with ParkingHopatcong Apartments with PoolsHopatcong Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJAvenel, NJMount Arlington, NJWharton, NJKenvil, NJDover, NJSuccasunna, NJNewton, NJ
Rockaway, NJFranklin, NJMendham, NJPanther Valley, NJMorris Plains, NJHamburg, NJBernardsville, NJBoonton, NJHighland Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJMadison, NJButler, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-Newark