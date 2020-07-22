Apartment List
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holiday City South, NJ

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
47 Buena Visa Drive
47 Buena Vista Drive, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adult Community- Must be 55 years of age to reside. Clean and ready to move into home with 2 spacious bedrooms, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring, 2 tiled baths, Living/dining rm., & paddle fan in den.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
1 Tampa Lane
1 Tampa Lane, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY RENTAL IN HOLIDAY CITY. BAL HARBOR MODEL WITH 1,500 SQ.FT. ALL LARGE ROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW WASHER. A GREAT RENTAL.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Amesbury Road
10 Amesbury Road, Pine Ridge at Crestwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great Canterbury model with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath offers large living space with sliders off kitchen to patio. Nice sized dining room for entertaining family and friends. Central Air, screened in porch and attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Medford Road
24 Medford Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sherbourne model 1184 sq. ft -- WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE~ Excellent room sizes -- Excellent Closet space -- plenty of attic storage -- lawn and snow removal taken care of by hoa -- Additional screened patio on side of building

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
571 CONSTABLE PLACE
571 Constable Place, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
Lovely duplex/ranch 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with large fenced in yard and deck. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. New heating and cooling. Updated bathroom. Eat-in kitchen, dining room with sliders to deck and yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Attached garage with long driveway to accommodate additional cars .

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:13 PM
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Sunset Road
21 Sunset Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Like Brand New Sheffield with shiny Laminate Flooring. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, garage and eat-in kitchen plus Laundry room with washer and dryer plus a Florida room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1.5 bath, eat in kitchen with living room s/s appliances sitting area, tile & bamboo flooring.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.

1 of 34

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1 24th Avenue
1 24th Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL IN SO. SEASIDE PARK!! Oceanfront condo with a built in pool located in a peaceful area of the Jersey Shore.
Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Holiday City South offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Holiday City South offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Holiday City South. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

