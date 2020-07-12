Apartment List
/
NJ
/
hamilton square
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Hamilton Square, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hamilton Square apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton Square

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
54 UNION STREET
54 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1756 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Robbinsville for rent. It features spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Gathering Room, 3 bedrooms, Full Walkout basement, 1 car garage and a nice backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton Square
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Liberty St
2410 Liberty Street, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2347 sqft
Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home! This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1310 Genesee St
1310 Genesee Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
It’s a four bedroom house also the basement is a half finished basement could be used as a family room as well it has a four car Driveway you’re responsible for the light the gas the water........................................................

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE
12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2320 sqft
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE
152 Fountayne Lane, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2011 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Liberty Green! This home features a full finished basement and attached one car garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with views of the private back yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
19 HATHAWAY DR
19 Hathaway Drive, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
3106 sqft
Beautiful Five Bedroom Colonial in Princeton Ivy Estates. A Wonderful Community, Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station and Downtown Princeton. This Lovely Home Shows True Pride of Ownership and has been Meticulously Maintained.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3550 PRINCETON PIKE
3550 Princeton Pike, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1344 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch situated on an acre of land. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, the house has two full baths and a breezeway with a blue stone floor and sliding glass doors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED! Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
45 COLONIAL LAKE DRIVE
45 Colonial Lake Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2702 sqft
Beautiful home in Colonial Lakelands with breath taking views of the lake from many rooms. Available Sept 11 for the new occupants. The home is currently occupied so please call LISTING AGENT to schedule showing.
City Guide for Hamilton Square, NJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, called Hamilton Square a "hidden gem" on his program "Profiles with Terry Bradshaw."

Hamilton Square is a historical village that is actually a census designated place. Located in the middle of New Jersey, Hamilton Square is only about an hour from New York City, the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia, so it's not like it doesn't have plenty of fine friends. Of course there's more to Hamilton Square than its neighbors. This is a place of festivals. The town sees several a year, including the Azalea Festival, SeptemberFest, Community Day and Fall Harvest, among others. Holiday celebrations are big business here, so get in the spirit or get out of the way. "Hammy Square" is considered one of the country's best small cities, probably because of all the amenities, from parks to eateries to recreational centers. Whatever you want, they've got it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hamilton Square, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hamilton Square apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Hamilton Square 1 BedroomsHamilton Square 2 BedroomsHamilton Square 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHamilton Square 3 Bedrooms
Hamilton Square Accessible ApartmentsHamilton Square Apartments with BalconyHamilton Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hamilton Square Apartments with ParkingHamilton Square Dog Friendly ApartmentsHamilton Square Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAFreehold, NJLawrenceville, NJGreentree, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PA
South Amboy, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRamblewood, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJWarminster Heights, PABordentown, NJMerchantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University