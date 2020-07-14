14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ

/
84-86 MAIN ST
84-86 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Large, 2nd floor, 1-bedroom, 1-bath Unit with Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen with lots of closets and storage space. On-street parking or Municipal lot 1 block away. Great rental! NO DOGS BIG OR small.
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
30 Andrea Dr
30 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom W/ Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Updated Kitchen, Heat & Hotwater Included!!! Really A Must See Rental...No Dogs.... Great Rental!!! Unit 6F
209 HOUSES CORNER RD
209 Houses Corner Rd, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Very large, clean studio apartment. Full bathroom, Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range. Room for possible office. Studio/bedroom has 2 large closets. No pets.No smoking All clients to have a Trans Union My Smart move screening.
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11
1 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
One bedroom condo that backs up to the Mountain. Live the four season's life in this beautiful community.
32 RESERVOIR RD
32 Reservoir Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
BETTER THAN APARTMENT. 1 BDR, 1 BATH WITH LAUNDRY UNIT INCLUDED. THE WHOLE YARD FOR YOUR PRIVACY. Apartment size in YOUR VERY OWN HOME!
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
4 ACORN TRL
4 Acorn Trail, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
NICE 1 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT THAT IS COMPLETELY RENOVATED. THIS HOME HAS A NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, NEW FLOORING, AND A FULL BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UPS. A MUST SEE!
44-46 HAMBURG AVE
44-46 Hamburg Ave, Sussex, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
GREAT IMMACULATE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT, PRIVATE SEPARATE ENTRANCE WITH LARGE FOYER, KITCHEN, BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM, FOYER, HUGE WALK UP ATTIC FOR STORAGE, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER AND SEWER, LAWN AND SNOW REMOVAL ALL INCLUDED
1 BEAVER CREEK DR UNIT 3
1 Beaver Creek Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Updated Condo great kitchen, large bedroom, updated bathroom, new ac unit
50 LONACONING RD
50 Lonaconing Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
immaculate one bedroom ranch complete with washer and dryer! Fantastic for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful landscape, this property is located a double lot in a lake community! Close to shopping, restaurants, major highways, ski resorts,
