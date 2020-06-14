All apartments in Franklin Park
21 LYON LANE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

21 LYON LANE

21 Lyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21 Lyon Lane, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located on a Cul-De-Sac street in Franklin Park. It's close to shopping, restaurants, NYC bus, North Brunswick Transit Village and Jersey Ave Train Station. There is laminate flooring in the 1st floor (living/dining area), also wood-looking vinyl flooring in the Eat-In kitchen with gas stove, kitchen exhaust fan and disposal. Upstairs has newer hardwood/bamboo floor in all 3 bedrooms and hallway. The landlord purchased Home Warranty plan for the home, which makes this a worry-free living choice for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

