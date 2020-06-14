21 LYON LANE

Amenities

This lovely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located on a Cul-De-Sac street in Franklin Park. It's close to shopping, restaurants, NYC bus, North Brunswick Transit Village and Jersey Ave Train Station. There is laminate flooring in the 1st floor (living/dining area), also wood-looking vinyl flooring in the Eat-In kitchen with gas stove, kitchen exhaust fan and disposal. Upstairs has newer hardwood/bamboo floor in all 3 bedrooms and hallway. The landlord purchased Home Warranty plan for the home, which makes this a worry-free living choice for you.