18 OPAL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Perfect rental opportunity! Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath 1st floor condo in the desirable Beacon Hill. Master bed has full bath & walk-in closet. Nice patio space right off the living room. Also includes Eat in kitchen and separate dining area. Unit is very close to pool and tennis courts. Great location provides easy access for easy commuting to NYC, Rutgers, and Princeton. It is also close to major highways, lots of shopping, and dining. Unit comes with one assigned parking space as well as open parking for guests. You will not want to miss out on this one!