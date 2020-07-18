All apartments in Franklin Park
18 OPAL CT
18 OPAL CT

18 Opal Court · (908) 233-9292
Location

18 Opal Court, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Perfect rental opportunity! Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath 1st floor condo in the desirable Beacon Hill. Master bed has full bath & walk-in closet. Nice patio space right off the living room. Also includes Eat in kitchen and separate dining area. Unit is very close to pool and tennis courts. Great location provides easy access for easy commuting to NYC, Rutgers, and Princeton. It is also close to major highways, lots of shopping, and dining. Unit comes with one assigned parking space as well as open parking for guests. You will not want to miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 OPAL CT have any available units?
18 OPAL CT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 OPAL CT have?
Some of 18 OPAL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 OPAL CT currently offering any rent specials?
18 OPAL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 OPAL CT pet-friendly?
No, 18 OPAL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Park.
Does 18 OPAL CT offer parking?
Yes, 18 OPAL CT offers parking.
Does 18 OPAL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 OPAL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 OPAL CT have a pool?
Yes, 18 OPAL CT has a pool.
Does 18 OPAL CT have accessible units?
No, 18 OPAL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 18 OPAL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 OPAL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 OPAL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 OPAL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
