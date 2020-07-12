Apartment List
304 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmwood Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
Garfield
Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1000 sqft
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
370-372 DELAWARE AVE
370-372 Delaware Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, charming, and clean home located in the desirable Lakeview area of Paterson with 2 Parking spots next to major highways. Don't miss out on living in this lovely neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
181 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Kennedy Gardens Apartments
158 Kennedy Dr, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
At Kennedy Gardens you can enjoy the convenience of our central location. We are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and transportation. We are a pet friendly community (please ask for details).
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
Grandview Gardens Apartments
463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
1 Unit Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
River Edge
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
Great Location, Peaceful Setting! Royal Court Apartments is in a great location near shopping and supermarkets. The apartments at Royal Court feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elmwood Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmwood Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

