333 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ
Big sports, little city! East Rutherford is the smallest city on record to ever host a Super Bowl. It's also the only city with fewer than 10,000 people to be home to five different professional sports teams at once.
Small, buzzing East Rutherford, New Jersey, rests just seven miles from Midtown Manhattan and is bordered by the Hackensack River on the east and the Passaic on the west. East Rutherford is zoned as a borough, a municipal unit that's smaller than a city, and is governed by a mayor and a small council of six. The borough has just over 30 miles of roadways and is intersected by State Routes 3, 120 and 17, as well as I-95. Founded as its namesake in 1894, alongside 25 other boroughs in Bergen County, East Rutherford is now home to the Meadowlands Sports Complex, the Izod Center and the MetLife Stadium. See more
Finding an apartment in East Rutherford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.