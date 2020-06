Amenities

Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer. Very convenient commute to Rt- 80- 46 & 94 And the gateway to the Poconos resorts. Walking distance to the Delaware river / Public boat launch & Beach. Charming little town with a post office, Restaurant and walking bridge over the Delaware river to Portland Pennsylvania. One of the 3 bedrooms is a walk through that would be ideal for a nursery or home office. Garage not included. Located 65 Miles from NYC.