395 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ with parking
1 of 24
1 of 60
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 36
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 46
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 4
Do you live in a mall? Cherry Hill Mall is actually a census-designated place (CDP), not an actual city.
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ boasted a population of 14,171 residents in the 2010 US Census Bureau. Located in populous Camden County -- a well-established member of the huge Philadelphia, PA/Camden, NJ/ Wilmington, DE tri-city megalopolis -- the Cherry Hill Mall district is blessed with a high concentration of retail shopping and dining amenities (who'd have thought?). Besides the landmark mall itself, standalone shopping plazas, typical big-box brand stores and hotel lodging can be found at the major road artery confluence of Route 70, Haddonfield Road and Route 38. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cherry Hill Mall apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.