Apartment List
/
NJ
/
caldwell
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ

Finding an apartment in Caldwell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
44 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,838
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16 SEYMOUR ST APT 13
16 Seymour Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic brick pre-war building near NYC transit and all that downtown Montclair has to offer. Original parquet floors and moldings throughout. New windows, high ceilings, afternoon sunlight. Updated EIK with pantry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 ST CHARLES AVE
56 Saint Charles Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bed, 1.5 bath Cape with office & garage. Updates to include fresh paint & new kitchen counter tops. Pets negotiable. 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Master bed on 2nd floor has a WIC & private 1/2 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7 WOODLAND AVE
7 Woodland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, recently updated 1-2 bedroom, (one bedroom is larger, one smaller). 3rd-floor apartment is in legal 3 family home. Wood floors in kitchen and dining area and carpeted bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
470 Valley Road
470 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
856 sqft
quite small condominium complex in the best area of Montclair with any public transportation to NYC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
50 VALLEY WAY (Apt. 2)
50 Valley Way, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large 2nd Floor Apartment - Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Living Room, Dining Room, and updated eat-in-Kitchen with newer stainless appliances and countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
14 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Caldwell, NJ

Finding an apartment in Caldwell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCaldwell Accessible ApartmentsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with GarageCaldwell Apartments with GymCaldwell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCaldwell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCaldwell Apartments with Parking
Caldwell Apartments with PoolCaldwell Apartments with Washer-DryerCaldwell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCaldwell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ
Florham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College