Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted. The living room is large and bright with an enclosed porch off the side.The enclosed porch is full of natural light and is a perfect office, playroom or additional living space. Thru the living room you will enter the kitchen that features new cabinets and countertops plus a large pantry cabinet. The bedrooms are bright with plenty of storage. This home features a full basement and large yard as well. Tenants pay all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. There is a background check for all tenants and a max occupancy of 4 people. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5644272)