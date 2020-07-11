Apartment List
/
NJ
/
boonton
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boonton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Boonton, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boonton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Boonton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Boonton 1 BedroomsBoonton 2 BedroomsBoonton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoonton 3 BedroomsBoonton Apartments with Balcony
Boonton Apartments with GarageBoonton Apartments with GymBoonton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoonton Apartments with ParkingBoonton Apartments with Pool
Boonton Apartments with Washer-DryerBoonton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoonton Pet Friendly PlacesBoonton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJ
Woodcliff Lake, NJMount Arlington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGreen Knoll, NJGreenwood Lake, NYPaterson, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College