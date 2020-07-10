31 BROOKSIDE AVE

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Bilevel in quiet Dimond Hill Estates overlooking a pond. Situated on a 1/2 acre level lot this rental boasts a large deck off the kitchen and a private backyard. Lower level family room with a wet bar, fireplace and sliding glass doors leads to a patio which is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout the first level and a master bedroom with a full bathroom. Oversized out building perfect for a workshop, motorcycles outdoor furniture or any of you toys. Just minutes from shopping, movie theater, gyms and dinning. Tenants must have NTN done. $50 fee per pet per month.