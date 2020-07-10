All apartments in Beattystown
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

31 BROOKSIDE AVE

31 Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 Brookside Avenue, Beattystown, NJ 07840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Large 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Bilevel in quiet Dimond Hill Estates overlooking a pond. Situated on a 1/2 acre level lot this rental boasts a large deck off the kitchen and a private backyard. Lower level family room with a wet bar, fireplace and sliding glass doors leads to a patio which is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout the first level and a master bedroom with a full bathroom. Oversized out building perfect for a workshop, motorcycles outdoor furniture or any of you toys. Just minutes from shopping, movie theater, gyms and dinning. Tenants must have NTN done. $50 fee per pet per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have any available units?
31 BROOKSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beattystown, NJ.
What amenities does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have?
Some of 31 BROOKSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 BROOKSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
31 BROOKSIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BROOKSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 BROOKSIDE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 BROOKSIDE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
