Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Lovely 4 bedroom Colonial, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances,, granite counters, spacious, warm family room with fireplace, formal dining room, living room. The family room has slider leading to large deck overlooking inground pool. Move right in, this is the one! Tenants must fill out NTN report, link will be sent when asked for. Great location!*Landlord to store furniture in one room in the unfinished part of large basement. *Outdoor pics with pool will added later today.