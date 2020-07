Amenities

Located on a quiet, tree lined street in downtown Barnegat. This duplex house offers two bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Laundry with washer & dryer. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and includes stove & fridge. Gas BB heat. & window AC units & ceiling fans. Private driveway,large yard and deck. All freshly painted and sanitized. Great location. Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus service, Barnegat public dock & bathing beach. Short ride to the GSP and highways .