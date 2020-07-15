Apartment List
554 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ

Finding an apartment in Audubon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
51 E KINGS HIGHWAY
51 East Kings Highway, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
Welcome to 51 E Kings Highway. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all new painting, and updated hardwood floors newly installed in February 2020. The second floor unit has a large mudroom and coat closet.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 MAPLE AVENUE
413 Maple Avenue, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1582 sqft
Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
59 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,524
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
25 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St 1F
250 Fulton St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011 This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
705 HARRISON AVE COLLINGSWOOD - Property Id: 277573 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HARDWOOD FLOORS LAUNDRY ON SITE WATER INCLUDED LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT NEAR SHOPPING MALLS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3300 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1867 Manhassett Avenue
1867 Manhasset Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see
City Guide for Audubon, NJ

Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Audubon, NJ

Finding an apartment in Audubon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

