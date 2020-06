Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The entire home was recently remodeled! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main part of the apartment and nice tiled floors throughout the hallways, dining, and kitchen. This unit has a spacious master bedroom and a bonus room that could be a nice play area for the kids! Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. No pets are allowed.



Security Deposit: $1,250

Rent: $1,250



The application fee is $30 which is for the credit and background check!