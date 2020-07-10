/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
282 Apartments for rent in Ashland, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
120 LINCOLN AVENUE
120 Lincoln Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
5776 sqft
Completely new apartment with stainless steel kitchen package with gas range, alarm code and entry code, security camera, hi-efficiency utilities
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
2044 LUCAS LANE
2044 Lucas Lane, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
Excellent Condition end unit condo in Voorhees.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
211 CHELTEN PARKWAY
211 Chelton Parkway, Kingston Estates, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
Single Family 3 bedroom with 1.5 bath is located in the Kingston Neighborhood of Cherry Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room and dining room combination, family room , laundry room plus one car garage is ready to go.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 JACAMAR DRIVE
14 Jacamar Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1554 sqft
Must see this beautiful bright newly renovated home for lease. This high end kitchen has granite countertops and an island with seating. New appliances including the garbage disposal , washer/dryer and hot water heater.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJ