/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Lebanon
32 S. Main St.
32 South Main Street, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities Available July 1st Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Mountainview Drive
50 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1706 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.3BR & 2 1.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2680 Hartford Ave Unit #15
2680 Hartford Avenue, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1682 sqft
2680 Hartford Ave Unit #15 Available 08/17/20 3BR/2.5BA $2250 plus utilities - WRJ, VT 3BR/2.5BA $2250 plus utilities Available August 17th Nice open floor plan with comfortable-sized rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Buskey Circle
2 Buskey Circle, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2 Buskey Circle Available 08/05/20 3 BR/1 BA house $2750 plus utilities - Hanover, NH Secluded 3 BR/1BA House $2750 plus utilities Available August 5th On a quiet road with long driveway, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Pioneer Point
14 Pioneer Point, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2010 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! The property offers a great deck for lake watching, grilling, close to South Cove, and very convenient.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Fairway Drive
1 Fairway Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1417 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
831 Covered Bridge Lane
831 Covered Bridge Ln, Sullivan County, NH
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Troon Drive
24 Troon Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1612 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT -- House in Eastman Available Monthly (Oct-May) Weekly (June-September) -- Great location close to the golf course and main entrance of Eastman! Light and bright post and beam vacation rental home in
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Route 10 N
425 Route 10 N, Sullivan County, NH
5BR/2.5BA - $2000 plus utilities, snow care, lawn care and trash removal - Grantham, NH 5 bedrooms/2.5 bath for $2000 Available 4/10 This large, spacious home comes with a 2-car garage. (Storage in attic of garage will be used by the owner.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Bright Slope Way
3 Bright Slope Way, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
LONG TERM, UNFURNISHED RENTAL: Open concept house with wood floors, newer appliances, propane heaters, tile,hardwood flooring and in a quiet location. Come and take a look!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
504 Town House Road
504 Town House Road, Sullivan County, NH
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS SPACIOUS HOME RENTAL IN A LOVELY RURAL LOCATION. 5 BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, UPDATED KITCHEN. FOUR ACRES OF PRIVACY, YET EASY COMMUTE TO CLAREMONT OR THE UPPER VALLEY. SECURITY DEPOSIT,CREDIT CHECK AND REFERENCES REQUIRED.