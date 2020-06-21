All apartments in Papillion
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

919 Crest Rd

919 Crest Road · (402) 291-0814
Location

919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE 68046
West Papillion

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 919 Crest Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3021 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops SS appliances, gas stove top, tile back splash pantry and hardwood floors. Newer windows, nice paint, carpet, and fixtures. Master suite offers private deck to an amazing back paradise. Walk in closet, beautiful master bath. Complete with LL 3/4 bath office and family room. Park like back yard with a beautiful Koi pond, deck and storage shed. Available August 1, 2020 for $2200 a month.

Call Donna at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com for information and showings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Crest Rd have any available units?
919 Crest Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 Crest Rd have?
Some of 919 Crest Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Crest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
919 Crest Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Crest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Crest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 919 Crest Rd offer parking?
No, 919 Crest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 919 Crest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Crest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Crest Rd have a pool?
No, 919 Crest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 919 Crest Rd have accessible units?
No, 919 Crest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Crest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Crest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Crest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Crest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
