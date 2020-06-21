Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops SS appliances, gas stove top, tile back splash pantry and hardwood floors. Newer windows, nice paint, carpet, and fixtures. Master suite offers private deck to an amazing back paradise. Walk in closet, beautiful master bath. Complete with LL 3/4 bath office and family room. Park like back yard with a beautiful Koi pond, deck and storage shed. Available August 1, 2020 for $2200 a month.



Call Donna at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com for information and showings.



No Cats Allowed



