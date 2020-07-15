/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
20 Studio Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$755
604 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
Old Market
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$990
605 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
Nebraska Medical Center
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
17 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated October 31 at 06:21 PM
7 Units Available
Old Market
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle, Omaha, NE
Studio
$1,035
628 sqft
Broadmoo63, located in Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
$680
508 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbus Park
2705 Leavenworth Street
2705 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$625
400 sqft
Located in the Quarters District, beautifully updated building with newly refinished floors, kitchen, and bathroom. Pet Friendly, Laundry room, Off street parking available. $625.00 / month rent $25 / month common area fee $650.
Results within 10 miles of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
The West End
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
420 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
428 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
24 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$665
550 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Prairie Lane
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
Studio
$635
550 sqft
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 14 at 02:09 PM
6 Units Available
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
553 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Similar Pages
Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments with Balcony
Bellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool