2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed. Unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. No garage but parking spaces provided. Qualified tenants are responsible for units yard care. No pets policy and is available June 15th for $850 a month.



Contact Donna Sharman for questions or a showing at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677201)