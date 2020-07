Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.



2 Family rooms

Large walk-in closet in master bedroom

Pet friendly

Onsite Maintenance



Lawn care and snow removal are paid by Management.



