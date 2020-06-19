1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath townhome in West Fargo! - Gorgeous townhome in the Westport Beach area in West Fargo. This 3-level split features an attached double garage! Walk out deck! 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms with large walk in closet. Washer/dryer and lawn/snow services included! Available: July 1st!
Call or Email today for your tour! (701) 639-4900 rent@rrfargo.com rrfargo.com
(RLNE5762537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have any available units?
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Fargo, ND.
What amenities does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have?
Some of 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.