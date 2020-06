Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

new 2 bedroom twin home with washer and dryer in unit for only $845 with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Located right next to campus! This twin home will be available June 1 and won't last long!



Great incentive! Half off the first month's rent with a 14 month lease! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5788068)