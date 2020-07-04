Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM
7 Apartments For Rent Near JC
Deer Ridge
800 12th Ave NE, Jamestown, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1082 sqft
This stylish and modern community offers many amenities including a three seasons room, community room, fitness center, and grilling area. Homes offer washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style flooring.
The Meadows
615 10th St NE, Jamestown, ND
1 Bedroom
$840
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from area parks and schools, but in a small town. Each home offers a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and kitchen island. On-site community room, courtyard, and garages. Smoke-free living.
411 15th Ave NE
411 15th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath units, updated kitchen, open floor plan. Close to new TRAC Center and Gussner School. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3891240)
1014 16th St NE
1014 16th Street Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
2 bedroom 1 bath apartments. Garden level, 2nd floor and 3rd floor available. Balcony with select units. Appliances include fridge, stove, and a/c. Additional storage room with each unit located in hallway. Accepts Section 8.
1416 10th Ave NE
1416 10th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Each features off street assigned parking, spacious living room, large bedrooms with spacious closets. Laundry room on site. Quiet building with great tenants. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5245403)
Cedar Ridge
1700 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$585
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property contains 1,2, and 3 bedroom units close to airport and city park. In a quiet residential area. There is a laundry room in the building for tenant use. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3338109)
1507 11th Ave NE
1507 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious living room, large closets, off street parking, all utilities included except electricity, cable and internet Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3682741)