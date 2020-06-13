/
7 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, ND📍
Deer Ridge
800 12th Ave NE, Jamestown, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1081 sqft
This stylish and modern community offers many amenities including a three seasons room, community room, fitness center, and grilling area. Homes offer washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style flooring.
The Meadows
615 10th St NE, Jamestown, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from area parks and schools, but in a small town. Each home offers a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and kitchen island. On-site community room, courtyard, and garages. Smoke-free living.
1416 10th Ave NE
1416 10th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Each features off street assigned parking, spacious living room, large bedrooms with spacious closets. Laundry room on site. Quiet building with great tenants. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5245403)
Cedar Ridge
1700 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$585
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property contains 1,2, and 3 bedroom units close to airport and city park. In a quiet residential area. There is a laundry room in the building for tenant use. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3338109)
411 15th Ave NE
411 15th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath units, updated kitchen, open floor plan. Close to new TRAC Center and Gussner School. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3891240)
1014 16th St NE
1014 16th Street Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
2 bedroom 1 bath apartments. Garden level, 2nd floor and 3rd floor available. Balcony with select units. Appliances include fridge, stove, and a/c. Additional storage room with each unit located in hallway. Accepts Section 8.
1507 11th Ave NE
1507 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious living room, large closets, off street parking, all utilities included except electricity, cable and internet Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3682741)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jamestown rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Jamestown area include University of Jamestown. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jamestown from include Valley City.