6 Apartments for rent in Barnes County, ND
700 11th St NW - 14
700 11th St NW, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
CORNER UNIT: One bedroom, one bath ground level apartment with private entrance. NO STAIRS! AC, off-street parking.
807 3rd Street Southwest
807 3rd St SW, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Amazing incentive! Half off the first, second & last month's rent with a 14 month lease! Check out this spacious 2 bedroom apartment today - it won't last long! This unit is on the second & ready to rent today! We are pet friendly! This property
208 Center St 7
208 Center St, Wimbledon, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 16208 Large 3 bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Large main bath with a second half bath. Washer and Drier hookups in the bathroom. Heat, Water, Elec, Garbage, and WiFi are covered.
824 2nd Ave NW - 1
824 2nd Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
760 sqft
SPACIOUS one bedroom, one bath upper-level apartment with multiple closets. This apartment has updated cabinets and counter tops, dishwasher, space-saver microwave, and AC. Heat, water usage, hot water and sewer paid.
1035 5th Ave NW - 3
1035 5th Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: Two bedroom, one bath upper-level apartment. Updates in 2019 include fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen countertops and cabinet hardware, dishwasher, and updated bath! Off-street parking, AC. Heat and water paid.
1049 5th Ave NW - 4
1049 5th Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Garden level two bedroom, one bath apartment WITH SINGLE-STALL DETACHED GARAGE. Updates in 2018 include new paint and flooring, new kitchen and bath countertops and dishwasher! AC, onsite coin-operated laundry, paved parking lot.
