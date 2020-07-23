Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:01 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Barnes County, ND

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
700 11th St NW - 14
700 11th St NW, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
CORNER UNIT: One bedroom, one bath ground level apartment with private entrance. NO STAIRS! AC, off-street parking.

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
807 3rd Street Southwest
807 3rd St SW, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Amazing incentive! Half off the first, second & last month's rent with a 14 month lease! Check out this spacious 2 bedroom apartment today - it won't last long! This unit is on the second & ready to rent today! We are pet friendly! This property

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Center St 7
208 Center St, Wimbledon, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 16208 Large 3 bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Large main bath with a second half bath. Washer and Drier hookups in the bathroom. Heat, Water, Elec, Garbage, and WiFi are covered.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
824 2nd Ave NW - 1
824 2nd Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
760 sqft
SPACIOUS one bedroom, one bath upper-level apartment with multiple closets. This apartment has updated cabinets and counter tops, dishwasher, space-saver microwave, and AC. Heat, water usage, hot water and sewer paid.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1035 5th Ave NW - 3
1035 5th Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: Two bedroom, one bath upper-level apartment. Updates in 2019 include fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen countertops and cabinet hardware, dishwasher, and updated bath! Off-street parking, AC. Heat and water paid.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1049 5th Ave NW - 4
1049 5th Avenue Northwest, Valley City, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Garden level two bedroom, one bath apartment WITH SINGLE-STALL DETACHED GARAGE. Updates in 2018 include new paint and flooring, new kitchen and bath countertops and dishwasher! AC, onsite coin-operated laundry, paved parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Barnes County?
Apartment Rentals in Barnes County start at $500/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Barnes County?
Some of the colleges located in the Barnes County area include University of Jamestown. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Barnes County have apartments for rent?
West Fargo, Jamestown, and Valley City have apartments for rent.

