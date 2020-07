Amenities

MAIN FLOOR APARTMENT WITH THE PRIVACY OF A HOUSE: Cute and cozy one bedroom, one bath main floor apartment features hardwood floors and private entrances. Unit includes the basement, which has lots of storage and private laundry facilities. Central air conditioning, natural gas heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. Pet friendly!