New Town, ND
Fox Run Apartments
Fox Run Apartments

3964 89th Ave NW · (833) 619-0791
Rent Special
Hometown Heroes — health care and emergency response workers — get 10% off on a 12-month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact our leasing office for details.

Location

3964 89th Ave NW, New Town, ND 58763

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fox Run Apartments is a new apartment community located in New Town, North Dakota. This beautiful apartment complex offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans loaded with amenities such as: full kitchen package with modern appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer and dryer in each home, large closets, 9-ft. ceilings, high-end designer finishes, heated garage parking, private patios and balconies, and so much more. Call us today for housing availability and to be part of our apartment community in New Town!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (Up to 1 Mont's Rent)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
restrictions: 30 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Run Apartments have any available units?
Fox Run Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fox Run Apartments have?
Some of Fox Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Run Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Hometown Heroes — health care and emergency response workers — get 10% off on a 12-month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact our leasing office for details.
Is Fox Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fox Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fox Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Fox Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Run Apartments have a pool?
No, Fox Run Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fox Run Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fox Run Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fox Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
