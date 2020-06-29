Amenities

Fox Run Apartments is a new apartment community located in New Town, North Dakota. This beautiful apartment complex offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans loaded with amenities such as: full kitchen package with modern appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer and dryer in each home, large closets, 9-ft. ceilings, high-end designer finishes, heated garage parking, private patios and balconies, and so much more. Call us today for housing availability and to be part of our apartment community in New Town!