How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3724 24th Street SE

3724 24th St SE · (701) 289-9101
Location

3724 24th St SE, Morton County, ND 58554

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3724 24th Street SE · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and Custom SWI cabinets! Island offers additional seating.

There is a 1/2 bath on the main floor for guests.

The Master Suite offers HUGE walk-in closet and full bathroom. Down the upper hall, you will find an additional two bedrooms which both have WALK-IN closets as well! Additional Full Bathroom between the two rooms.

This home located in an area that is a quick commute to all areas of Bismarck and Mandan! Ten minute drive to down town Bismarck where Sanford Hospital and CHI St Alexius are, along with ample shopping experiences! 20 minute drive to University of Mary, 10 minute drive to Bismarck State College.
3 minute drive to Raging Rivers waterpark & nearby dock slip locations, along with the convenience of the Sanford-YMCA Family Wellness Center!

Washer and Dryer are included and a garage has a floor drain that is perfect for winters!

Contact us today for a showing of this property!

We are open to pets, and have many lease terms available.

Furnished unit also available, so call today, these won't last long!!!!

Pet Deposit: 1 month Pet Deposit Non-Refundable at end per condition.
Pet Rent: $100/month per pet.

*note, new development so some online mapping's direct to an incorrect location.*

(RLNE5857631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

