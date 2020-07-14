All apartments in Grand Forks
Campus Place IV Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Campus Place IV Apartments

4270 University Avenue · (701) 401-0679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4270 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Place IV Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
package receiving
garage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to Campus Place 4! Our cozy one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you are looking for in your next home! Our spacious layouts offer large living space and walk-in closets. Some units include a den for additional living space. Large storage units are also available for rent! Many units have been upgraded to include maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry! You are certain to appreciate the underground parking during the winter months! You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartments but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room! Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Just steps away from the University of North Dakota, Campus Place 4 is conveniently located across the street from the UND Aerospace Founda

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Outdoor Assigned Spaces, Outdoor Garage Stalls. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Place IV Apartments have any available units?
Campus Place IV Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does Campus Place IV Apartments have?
Some of Campus Place IV Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Place IV Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Place IV Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Place IV Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Campus Place IV Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Campus Place IV Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Campus Place IV Apartments offers parking.
Does Campus Place IV Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Place IV Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Place IV Apartments have a pool?
No, Campus Place IV Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Campus Place IV Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Campus Place IV Apartments has accessible units.
Does Campus Place IV Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Place IV Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Campus Place IV Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Campus Place IV Apartments has units with air conditioning.
