Campus Place IV Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking package receiving garage cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Welcome to Campus Place 4! Our cozy one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you are looking for in your next home! Our spacious layouts offer large living space and walk-in closets. Some units include a den for additional living space. Large storage units are also available for rent! Many units have been upgraded to include maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry! You are certain to appreciate the underground parking during the winter months! You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartments but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room! Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Just steps away from the University of North Dakota, Campus Place 4 is conveniently located across the street from the UND Aerospace Founda