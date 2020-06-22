Amenities

1545 13th St W Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Located in a quiet and well established neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths, bonus rooms in finished basement, w/d included, central air, large 3/4 fenced yard, pet friendly with additional deposits and rent (2- pet limit) and a nice over-sized attached garage. Call us today and schedule a time to view - Heart River Properties - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals.... Affordable Pricing!!!



