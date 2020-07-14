All apartments in Burlington
Find more places like Burlington Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington, ND
/
Burlington Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Burlington Apartments

141 Valley Avenue · (701) 599-3712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

141 Valley Avenue, Burlington, ND 58722

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Roberts St. #101 · Avail. Aug 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 141 Valley Ave. 203 · Avail. Aug 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 25 Roberts Street #203 · Avail. Aug 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burlington Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Free wifi is included
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Open lot, 1 garage included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burlington Apartments have any available units?
Burlington Apartments has 4 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Burlington Apartments have?
Some of Burlington Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burlington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Burlington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burlington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Burlington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Burlington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Burlington Apartments offers parking.
Does Burlington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burlington Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burlington Apartments have a pool?
No, Burlington Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Burlington Apartments have accessible units?
No, Burlington Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Burlington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burlington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Burlington Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Burlington Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Burlington Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burlington 2 BedroomsBurlington Apartments with Balcony
Burlington Apartments with GarageBurlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Burlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minot, ND

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity