Bismarck, ND
4412 Serenity Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

4412 Serenity Ct

4412 Serenity Ct · (701) 289-9101
Bismarck
Location

4412 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND 58503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4412 Serenity Ct · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2043 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.

This home has 2,043 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, and 2 Stall Garage. The main level features an open concept dining room, living room, and kitchen area all with waterproof vinyl plank flooring. The Kitchen features custom made cabinets, quartz counter tops, modern black Amana appliances, Farmhouse apron sink, Delta plumbing fixtures, and a HUGE kitchen island with additional seating. You will also find a spacious half bath and mudroom/laundry room on the main level.

The second level will boast the large master bedroom with large walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom along with two additional great sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and an additional full bathroom.

The basement has a large rec room area, an additional full bath, and mechanical/storage room.

Enjoy the upcoming summer outside with your 16x12 Cedar deck and fully fenced in backyard!

Don't miss your change to live in this brand-new rental home in North Bismarck as it won't last long!

(RLNE5719558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Serenity Ct have any available units?
4412 Serenity Ct has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Serenity Ct have?
Some of 4412 Serenity Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Serenity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Serenity Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Serenity Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Serenity Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Serenity Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Serenity Ct does offer parking.
Does 4412 Serenity Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Serenity Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Serenity Ct have a pool?
No, 4412 Serenity Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Serenity Ct have accessible units?
No, 4412 Serenity Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Serenity Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Serenity Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
