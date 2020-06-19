Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.



This home has 2,043 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, and 2 Stall Garage. The main level features an open concept dining room, living room, and kitchen area all with waterproof vinyl plank flooring. The Kitchen features custom made cabinets, quartz counter tops, modern black Amana appliances, Farmhouse apron sink, Delta plumbing fixtures, and a HUGE kitchen island with additional seating. You will also find a spacious half bath and mudroom/laundry room on the main level.



The second level will boast the large master bedroom with large walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom along with two additional great sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and an additional full bathroom.



The basement has a large rec room area, an additional full bath, and mechanical/storage room.



Enjoy the upcoming summer outside with your 16x12 Cedar deck and fully fenced in backyard!



Don't miss your change to live in this brand-new rental home in North Bismarck as it won't last long!



(RLNE5719558)