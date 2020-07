Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access conference room

Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave. in NE Bismarck is situated next to a wide open prairie coulee with breathtaking sunrise and sunset views. We have 246 individual units on property with 16 different floor plans ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Professionally managed by IMM with more than 45 years of experience, our friendly and knowledgeable staff is committed to providing safe and affordable housing to all of our tenants. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to come home to Coulee Ridge and IMM Apartments. Our goal is to not just rent apartments, but to create a community.



