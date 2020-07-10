Apartment List
/
ND
/
bismarck
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
23 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
14 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
23 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$800
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 208 Available 08/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Bismarck
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$750
235 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Terrace Pointe Apartments! Located in NW Bismarck! - Call IMM for more information at 701-250-7110 Amenities: -Controlled Access -Emergency Maintenance -Air Conditioning -Dishwasher -Heat Paid -In-unit Washer & Dryer -Garage No Pets

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Stand Alone Home - This spacious stand alone home is located in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. Master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, shower separate. Large rooms and plenty of storage space throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
919 Bremner Ave
919 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
One month rent free special. call in for more info. Available to move on April 1st. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. The twin home is located in the north side of Bismarck close to Walmart. Pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ryan Drive Apartments
306 Ryan Drive, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer / Dryer in unit. All utilities included (Except Lights) Designated parking off street with plug in. 12 Month lease, $300 Deposit. $725 Rent. No Parties, No Smoking, No Pets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
402 N. 21st Street
402 North 21st Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome - This very spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom features hard surface flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen is combined with dining room, perfect for family or gatherings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
3811 Renee Dr
3811 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1416 sqft
This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that. OR Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
420 N 20th St
420 North 20th Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
896 sqft
420 - Property Id: 93399 2 bedroom/1 bath upper level of a house/duplex. Brand new flooring throughout including carpet, vinyl, and linoleum. Freshly painted walls and ceilings. Brand new tile tub/shower.

1 of 10

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
Wachter's
1409 S Washington St
1409 South Washington Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1409 S Washington St - Ready to spread out in your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in South Bismarck? This gorgeous home welcomes you in to a bright and spacious living room featuring large daylight windows emitting natural light to fill your room!

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
1832 N. Kavaney Drive
1832 North Kavaney Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stand-alone home - Unique 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stand-alone home with open kitchen concept. Carpet flooring throughout with hard surface flooring in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
2918 Vancouver Ln
2918 Vancouver Lane, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2918 Vancouver Ln Available 07/15/20 Generous Sized Single Family Home - This generous sized 4 bed/2 bath home is the perfect place to call your own. Spacious bedrooms are featured throughout, with open kitchen concept.

July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bismarck rents increased over the past month

Bismarck rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bismarck stand at $597 for a one-bedroom apartment and $788 for a two-bedroom. Bismarck's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bismarck rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bismarck, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bismarck is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bismarck's median two-bedroom rent of $788 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bismarck fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bismarck than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bismarck.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBismarck 3 BedroomsBismarck Accessible Apartments
    Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with GarageBismarck Apartments with GymBismarck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBismarck Apartments with Parking
    Bismarck Apartments with Washer-DryerBismarck Dog Friendly ApartmentsBismarck Furnished ApartmentsBismarck Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mandan, ND

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bismarck State College