All apartments in Bismarck
Find more places like 163 Northwest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bismarck, ND
/
163 Northwest Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

163 Northwest Dr

163 Northwest Drive · (701) 663-1736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bismarck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

163 Northwest Drive, Bismarck, ND 58504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home is the place of your dreams. Walk into a spacious living room with plenty of wall space to decorate. The open concept kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets and dark counter tops to compliment them. It also features a dishwasher and built in microwave. Off of the kitchen you will find the spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups for easy laundry days. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom so you never have to share with your kids! Down the hall you will find two more decent sized bedrooms with adequate closet space. They share a bathroom between them which features a tub/shower combo. This home has central air to keep your temperature comfortable. There is a driveway for off street parking. Resident is responsible for heat and electric, and lawn and snow. Unfortunately this is not an animal friendly unit. Rent is $975.00.

All RJR properties are proudly SMOKE FREE!

Please call to set up an appointment to view this property. Viewings are Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Background checks must be completed before approval. Anyone with a felony, drug charge, theft charge, or violent offenses (under 7 years old) will be denied. NO REGISTERED OFFENDERS! Credit checks will be performed. We do not look at your credit score, we are only looking for unpaid utilities (MDU, AT&T, Midco) and rental judgements.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3785728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Northwest Dr have any available units?
163 Northwest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bismarck, ND.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 Northwest Dr have?
Some of 163 Northwest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Northwest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
163 Northwest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Northwest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 163 Northwest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bismarck.
Does 163 Northwest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 163 Northwest Dr does offer parking.
Does 163 Northwest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Northwest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Northwest Dr have a pool?
No, 163 Northwest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 163 Northwest Dr have accessible units?
No, 163 Northwest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Northwest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Northwest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 163 Northwest Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive
Bismarck, ND 58501
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive
Bismarck, ND 58503
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr
Bismarck, ND 58503
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St
Bismarck, ND 58504
Norma
215 North 3rd Street
Bismarck, ND 58501
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Newgate West
2413 North 8th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503

Similar Pages

Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms
Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with Parking
Bismarck Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mandan, ND

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Bismarck State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity