163 Northwest Dr

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home is the place of your dreams. Walk into a spacious living room with plenty of wall space to decorate. The open concept kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets and dark counter tops to compliment them. It also features a dishwasher and built in microwave. Off of the kitchen you will find the spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups for easy laundry days. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom so you never have to share with your kids! Down the hall you will find two more decent sized bedrooms with adequate closet space. They share a bathroom between them which features a tub/shower combo. This home has central air to keep your temperature comfortable. There is a driveway for off street parking. Resident is responsible for heat and electric, and lawn and snow. Unfortunately this is not an animal friendly unit. Rent is $975.00.



All RJR properties are proudly SMOKE FREE!



Please call to set up an appointment to view this property. Viewings are Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Background checks must be completed before approval. Anyone with a felony, drug charge, theft charge, or violent offenses (under 7 years old) will be denied. NO REGISTERED OFFENDERS! Credit checks will be performed. We do not look at your credit score, we are only looking for unpaid utilities (MDU, AT&T, Midco) and rental judgements.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3785728)