Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC

Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Grove Park- Sunset
19 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10 Kilkenny Dr
10 Kilkenny Drive, Buncombe County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Cozy Four-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in West Asheville - 10 Kilkenny Drive is a cozy four-bed, two-bath located off New Leicester Hwy in West Asheville. This home features a fully-fenced back yard with a storage shed and covered patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
26 Friendly Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Malvern Hills
34 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$855
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
East End - Valley Street
19 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
East End - Valley Street
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Asheville
3 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 09:17pm
$
Downtown Asheville
6 Units Available
The Patton
248 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,099
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
2106 Abbey Circle
2106 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1146 sqft
Great East Asheville condominium located in The Cloisters community! Unit has stainless steel appliances, gas hydro heat with backup heat pump, gas fireplace, covered back patio, community pool, tennis courts and club house.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Weaverville, NC

Finding an apartment in Weaverville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

