45 Short Street

Live the quiet life with whole home perks just a block away from Main Street in Downtown Waynesville. Rare opportunity to call this 2 BR | 2 BA mid-century your new home, with a large yard for the dogs, plenty of parking, and full hardwood floors throughout with fresh paint and washer/dryer set provided in this space. Unit 2 stretches 1,125 SF of living space, the entire 2nd story of the main house, with access through a shared breezeway. Property includes water, sewer, trash pickup and landscape services, heating and electric costs billed to tenants monthly.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/45-short-st-waynesville-nc-28786-usa-unit-2/8a9e737b-153a-48b6-b636-5a10959ab9e6



(RLNE5767057)