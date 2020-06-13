All apartments in Waynesville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

45 Short Street

45 Short Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 Short Street, Waynesville, NC 28786

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Live the quiet life with whole home perks just a block away from Main Street in Downtown Waynesville. Rare opportunity to call this 2 BR | 2 BA mid-century your new home, with a large yard for the dogs, plenty of parking, and full hardwood floors throughout with fresh paint and washer/dryer set provided in this space. Unit 2 stretches 1,125 SF of living space, the entire 2nd story of the main house, with access through a shared breezeway. Property includes water, sewer, trash pickup and landscape services, heating and electric costs billed to tenants monthly.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/45-short-st-waynesville-nc-28786-usa-unit-2/8a9e737b-153a-48b6-b636-5a10959ab9e6

(RLNE5767057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

