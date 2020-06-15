All apartments in Silver Lake
Find more places like 916 Lorraine Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Lake, NC
/
916 Lorraine Drive N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

916 Lorraine Drive N

916 Lorraine Drive North · (910) 344-0467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC 28412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 916 Lorraine Drive N · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (upstairs), Formal dining room, hardwood floors, Open plan kitchen with step down living room with ceramic tile and down lighting, sliding doors lead to back patio, stainless steel appliances. All new carpets upstairs. Freshly painted. Attached 1 car over sized garage with washer and dryer in rear. House undergone major renovations.
NEW Windows, Siding, Roof.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING
NO STUDENTS

Fenced back yard *Outbuilding not for tenants use/owner storage*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Lorraine Drive N have any available units?
916 Lorraine Drive N has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 Lorraine Drive N have?
Some of 916 Lorraine Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Lorraine Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
916 Lorraine Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Lorraine Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 916 Lorraine Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Lake.
Does 916 Lorraine Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 916 Lorraine Drive N does offer parking.
Does 916 Lorraine Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Lorraine Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Lorraine Drive N have a pool?
No, 916 Lorraine Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 916 Lorraine Drive N have accessible units?
No, 916 Lorraine Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Lorraine Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Lorraine Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Lorraine Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Lorraine Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 916 Lorraine Drive N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Lake 3 BedroomsSilver Lake Apartments with Balcony
Silver Lake Apartments with GarageSilver Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Silver Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SC
Northchase, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity