916 Lorraine Drive N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.



Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (upstairs), Formal dining room, hardwood floors, Open plan kitchen with step down living room with ceramic tile and down lighting, sliding doors lead to back patio, stainless steel appliances. All new carpets upstairs. Freshly painted. Attached 1 car over sized garage with washer and dryer in rear. House undergone major renovations.

NEW Windows, Siding, Roof.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING

NO STUDENTS



Fenced back yard *Outbuilding not for tenants use/owner storage*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5690000)