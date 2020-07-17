All apartments in Silver Lake
5605 Swiss Stone Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5605 Swiss Stone Court

5605 Swiss Stone Court · (910) 202-3673
Location

5605 Swiss Stone Court, Silver Lake, NC 28412

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5605 Swiss Stone Court · Avail. Aug 14

$2,700

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3311 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
5605 Swiss Stone Court Available 08/14/20 5 bedroom house in Sycamore Grove - This impressive house is a must see! It is located on a cul-de-sac in the Sycamore Grove subdivision which offers a community pool and clubhouse. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3 and ½ bathrooms, and a flex room upstairs for your specific need. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with the other bedrooms upstairs. There is a large fenced in back yard, screened porch, patio, and a firepit for family fun and entertaining. Many extras have been included such as crown molding, hardwood flooring, granite kitchen countertops, and much more to entice you to call this property home. House will be unfurnished.

No smoking.

Pet ok with owner approval

Bellamy Elementary, Murray Middle, and Ashley High district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have any available units?
5605 Swiss Stone Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have?
Some of 5605 Swiss Stone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Swiss Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Swiss Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Swiss Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Swiss Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court offer parking?
No, 5605 Swiss Stone Court does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Swiss Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have a pool?
Yes, 5605 Swiss Stone Court has a pool.
Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 5605 Swiss Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5605 Swiss Stone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 Swiss Stone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 Swiss Stone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
