5605 Swiss Stone Court Available 08/14/20 5 bedroom house in Sycamore Grove - This impressive house is a must see! It is located on a cul-de-sac in the Sycamore Grove subdivision which offers a community pool and clubhouse. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3 and ½ bathrooms, and a flex room upstairs for your specific need. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with the other bedrooms upstairs. There is a large fenced in back yard, screened porch, patio, and a firepit for family fun and entertaining. Many extras have been included such as crown molding, hardwood flooring, granite kitchen countertops, and much more to entice you to call this property home. House will be unfurnished.



No smoking.



Application fees apply



Pet ok with owner approval



Bellamy Elementary, Murray Middle, and Ashley High district



Office Hours / Showings:

M-F 9am-5pm



(RLNE4270078)